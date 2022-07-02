Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

