Masari (MSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Masari (MSR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Masari has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $116,366.34 and approximately $16.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

