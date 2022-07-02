Mary Clara Capel Sells 383 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 383 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $13,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

