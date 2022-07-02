Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.