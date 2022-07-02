Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

