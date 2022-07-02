Maro Trading Down 15.4% This Week (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Maro has a market cap of $18.71 million and $85,301.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

