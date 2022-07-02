Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 46,174 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,174 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $67,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 92.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,155,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,909,000 after purchasing an additional 555,536 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

NYSE BNS opened at $58.79 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

