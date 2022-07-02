Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 22,991 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,991 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $62,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Baidu by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Baidu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

