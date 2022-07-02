Marathon Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,109 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $68,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

