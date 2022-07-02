Marathon Asset Management Ltd Purchases 53,686 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,006,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,686 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $121,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2,790.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 107,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.