Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407,830 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 4.23% of KAR Auction Services worth $92,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at $86,357,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,053 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

