Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $72.07 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Moody’s worth $72,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Shares of MCO opened at $274.91 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.35.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

