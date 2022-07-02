Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $53.17 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,155 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.24% of M&T Bank worth $53,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

