Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of V.F. worth $44,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

