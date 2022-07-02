Marathon Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,085 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $105,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

