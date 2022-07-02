Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

