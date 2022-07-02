Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 38.1% in June

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Majic Wheels has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
