MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.