Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MGYR stock remained flat at $$11.85 on Friday. 6,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

