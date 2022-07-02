LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

LYB stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.