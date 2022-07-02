Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

