Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 17,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

