Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSHIF stock remained flat at $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.58. Lucero Energy has a 52 week low of 0.18 and a 52 week high of 0.78.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

PSHIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lucero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.