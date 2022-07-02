Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

