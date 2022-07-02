Liquity Market Cap Reaches $75.54 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Liquity has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $75.54 million and $706,304.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00687179 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,853,311 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

