Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in June

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 1,198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lion stock remained flat at $$10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Lion has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Get Lion alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.