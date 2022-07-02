Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 264,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 398,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several analysts recently commented on LGD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$173.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610. Also, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

