Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 4.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.00 ($7.45) and last traded at €7.06 ($7.51). 20,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.36 ($7.83).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on Leoni in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Leoni in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Leoni alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.13.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.