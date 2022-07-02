Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lenovo Group stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

