Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

