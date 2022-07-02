Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.41 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

