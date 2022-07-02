Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $382,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

