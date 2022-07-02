Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,487. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.29.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.