Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 58,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,388. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

