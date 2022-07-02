Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lasertec stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 128,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $62.98.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.