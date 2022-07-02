Lanceria (LANC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $918,089.78 and $21,356.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

