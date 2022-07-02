Lamden Trading Down 4.4% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Lamden has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $25,212.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

