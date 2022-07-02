Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,655 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

