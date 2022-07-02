Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,414 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 8.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

