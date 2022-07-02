Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.