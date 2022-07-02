Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. ProShares Short Financials accounts for about 2.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 21.08% of ProShares Short Financials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,255,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Financials stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. ProShares Short Financials has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

