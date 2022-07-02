Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

