LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target to $23.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Beyond Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

