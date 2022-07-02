Kusama (KSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.59 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Kusama has a market cap of $410.10 million and approximately $30.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $48.42 or 0.00251355 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

