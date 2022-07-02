KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.99. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.