Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 71,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KUBTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

