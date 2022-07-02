Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KBAGF remained flat at $$2.91 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

