Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Down 8.7%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMERF. HSBC raised shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

