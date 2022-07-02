Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Cap of $18.77 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and $1.36 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

