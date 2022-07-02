Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.82

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 21703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.96) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Klépierre from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

